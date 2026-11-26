A remarkable turnaround is unfolding on Dalal Street, with the Nifty 50 gearing up for its strongest monthly performance in nearly six years as bulls charge back after navigating bouts of market volatility.

The turnaround in sentiment has been driven by falling crude oil prices, a sharp unwinding of global AI trade positions, and improving earnings outlook. These factors have helped turn the Indian stock market into a bright spot among its Asian peers.

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In November so far, the Nifty 50 has rebounded 12.3%. If the index maintains this momentum over the remaining two trading sessions, it will mark its biggest monthly gain since April 2020, when it surged 14.6%.

The rally has also narrowed the index's year-to-date losses to just 1%, from 13.5% at its 2026 low. To put the sharp recovery into perspective, in September, the Nifty 50 recorded its longest monthly losing streak in 25 years. During the same period, nearly 50% of its constituent stocks slipped into bear market territory.

How global headwinds derailed Dalal Street's rally Bulls had entered 2026 on an optimistic note, with the Nifty 50 scaling fresh peaks in January. However, the momentum reversed following the outbreak of the US-Iran war, which disrupted crude oil supplies and triggered gas shortages, pushing energy prices higher globally.

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In addition, India's relatively lower exposure to the AI trade made it one of the least preferred markets among its Asian peers. At one point, Indian equities were among the worst-performing markets in the region, as investors favoured markets with greater exposure to the global AI investment theme.

Overseas investors began offloading their positions rapidly, putting pressure not only on domestic equities but also on the Indian rupee, which weakened to record lows.

Dalal Street was left behind as South Korea's Kospi, Taiwan's benchmark index and Japan's Nikkei scaled record highs, while Indian equities struggled to attract investor interest. The persistent weakness also raised concerns that the Nifty 50 could post its first annual decline after 10 consecutive years of gains.

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Why global AI concerns are turning in India's favour Nevertheless, the tide has now turned in India's favour. Overseas investors, who were previously heavily positioned in AI-linked stocks and markets, are now reassessing their exposure to the AI trade.

Growing concerns over whether the debt-fuelled AI boom can generate sufficient returns to justify massive investments have prompted a reassessment of these positions.

Foreign investors have poured nearly ₹1.45 lakh crore into Indian equities in November, turning the rupee into Asia's best-performing currency.

Which are Nifty 50 top performers? BSE, Eternal, and Apollo Hospitals were among the 18 constituents of the Nifty 50 that surged between 12% and 43% so far in 2026. Leading the rally was BSE, with a 43.42% surge, followed by Eternal, Apollo Hospitals, and Adani Ports, which gained between 31% and 34%.

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Other stocks in the pack included ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Trent, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, IndiGo, JSW Steel, Grasim and Axis Bank. All these stocks advanced in the range of 10% to 22%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.