Indian stock markets ended at record closing highs, led by gains in Bajaj Finserv while metal stocks bounced back after a four-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended over 400 points higher at 55,958 while the broader Nifty50 index ended up 0.78% at 16,624. The broader markets rebounded today with BSE midcap and smallcap indices surged over 1.5 each.

"Advance decline ratio also improved dramatically to the highest since Aug 12. More than the Nifty, focus will remain for some time on the broader markets, as to how much does the broader market recover when the Nifty is near all time highs," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv today surged 7.7% after the market regulator allowed it to set up mutual fund business while that of peer Bajaj Finance rose 3.4% .

The Nifty Bank index advanced 1.67%, driven by a 2.3% gain in HDFC Bank, while Nifty metals index ended the session up 2.9%. Tata Steel rose over 3% today.

Metal stocks led the rally as value buying was witnessed in the sector after deep sell-off during the past four trading sessions due to weak iron ore futures across the globe, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global equities rose today as a bounce in China's tech sector, positive US vaccination news and easing worries about the U.S. tapering stimulus lifted sentiment.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, says: “Nifty successfully closed above the 16600 level which is heartening as this should now allow the Nifty to scale up to 16800-16850. A good support lies at 16400 and the overall momentum is fierce. Therefore any intra day correction or dip should be utilized to buy this market for higher targets."

Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities, said Nifty could revisit recent all time high of 16701 levels or higher in the next one to two sessions, before showing next round of minor downward correction from the highs.

“The short term uptrend of Nifty seems to have strengthened, after a display of lack of strength in the last couple of sessions. Immediate support is placed at 16550 levels," he said.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said, Nifty on the intraday chart has formed a higher bottom formation which suggests further uptrend from the current levels. “As long as the index is trading above the 10 day SMA or 16500 level, the uptrend wave is likely to continue up to 16700-16750 levels. On the flip side, the index would be vulnerable below 16500," he said.

