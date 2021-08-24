Nifty takes out 16,600. Analysts eye next target of 16800-16850

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, says: “Nifty successfully closed above the 16600 level which is heartening as this should now allow the Nifty to scale up to 16800-16850. A good support lies at 16400 and the overall momentum is fierce. Therefore any intra day correction or dip should be utilized to buy this market for higher targets."

