Nifty takes out 16,600 in record-breaking run but some analysts turn cautious

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said: “Markets maintained their upward trajectory thanks to a sharp rally in IT stocks, as investors bet on recovery on the back of states relaxing lockdowns and opening up their economies. On daily charts, Nifty has formed a breakout continuation formation even as intraday charts suggest traders may prefer to take some profits near the 16700 resistance level. As long as Nifty trades above 16520, the uptrend formation could continue up to 16675-16720 levels. On the flip side, trading below 16520 could trigger a quicker intraday correction up to 16460-16410 levels."