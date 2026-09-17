Nifty technical view: Consolidation likely as index trades near crucial support

The Nifty 50 formed a small green-bodied candle on Wednesday with shadows on both sides, indicating indecision among market participants. Although the index ended the session with gains, the broader market remained under pressure as market breadth stayed negative and mid-cap and small-cap segments underperformed.

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The index failed to close above the 23.6% retracement level of the previous day's decline and continued to form a lower low, keeping the short-term structure weak. As expected, the Nifty moved back inside the Bollinger Bands after the sharp fall, but it continues to trade below all key short-term moving averages, indicating that recovery attempts are yet to gain strength.

RSI Remains in Oversold Zone

The 14-period daily RSI remains in the oversold zone, although it has recovered from the previous session’s low, suggesting some improvement in momentum. The MACD histogram has shown a modest decline in negative momentum, indicating that selling pressure has eased slightly but has not yet reversed.

The immediate support for the index remains at 23,116–23,118, which represents the lows of the previous two trading sessions. Holding this zone will be important for the index to sustain the ongoing recovery attempt.

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Key Levels for September 17 The Nifty may enter a consolidation phase over the next 2–3 sessions and could continue trading within Tuesday’s range. A decisive close above 23,461, which is the 8-EMA, would provide the first indication of improving short-term sentiment.

A close above Tuesday’s high of 23,592 would further strengthen the recovery setup and could open the possibility of a counter-trend rally towards the 20-DMA, currently placed near 23,873.

On the downside, a break below the 23,116–23,118 support zone would indicate renewed weakness and may extend the decline towards 23,070, followed by 22,850.

Nifty Outlook for September 17 The overall price structure remains damaged, and the index has not yet confirmed a trend reversal. Traders may maintain a neutral to moderately positive bias as long as the Nifty holds above 23,116–23,118. A sustained move above 23,461 would be required to build a stronger short-term positive view.

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Stock to Watch: PVR INOX PVR INOX has witnessed a bullish breakout after moving above a 42-week cup pattern and a 4-week tight consolidation zone. The stock formed a strong bullish candle in the latest session, supported by a rise in trading volume during the previous week.

The Relative Strength (RS) line has moved to a new high, indicating that the stock is outperforming the broader listed universe. Both short-term and long-term moving averages are trending upwards, reflecting sustained buying interest. The Bollinger Bands are also expanding with an upward slope, while the moving average ribbon continues to remain in a positive alignment.

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The weekly MACD remains strongly bullish, and the daily MACD is close to generating a bullish crossover. The 14-period daily RSI is approaching the bullish zone, while the weekly RSI continues to remain above the bullish threshold.

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Overall, the stock has registered a strong technical breakout with improving momentum. A sustained move above ₹1,260 could open the upside towards ₹1,327. Traders can track ₹1,200 as an important support level. A breakout above ₹1,345 may further strengthen the setup and open the possibility of a move towards ₹1,441.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.