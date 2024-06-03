Nifty to reach 24,500 by the end of this year: BofA Securities
Shah pointed out that a stable government can expedite policy decisions, which is advantageous for the markets.
Market indices Nifty are expected to surge to 24,500 points by December 2024, according to brokerage firm BofA Securities. The firm attributes this forecast to the expectation that the government will persist with its reform agenda.
