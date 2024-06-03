Nifty to reach 24,500 by the end of this year: BofA Securities

Shah pointed out that a stable government can expedite policy decisions, which is advantageous for the markets.

Market indices Nifty are expected to surge to 24,500 points by December 2024, according to brokerage firm BofA Securities. The firm attributes this forecast to the expectation that the government will persist with its reform agenda.

"If the government kick-starts reforms that we have all been hoping for, I think with the visibility that these reforms can bring in sustainable economic growth over long-term, there's a reason to believe that valuation multiples can sustain higher for longer," said Amish Shah, Head of India Research at BofA Securities.

He has been optimistic about the infrastructure sector for the past three years. He remains confident, as the sector's growth cycle is extensive and could potentially last up to a decade.

"I know that the stocks have rallied, and it bothers some; I am not saying that it is going to be a smooth ride for all stocks. We have downgraded a few stocks. But on the cycle per se, I continue to stay extremely bullish. There are a lot of sunrise sectors in India on which India has not even started capex yet. but over the next, call it, three, five years, these are going to become multi or very big themes," he said.

He believes India is only now entering the fourth year of its capital expenditure cycle and perceives substantial potential in emerging sectors such as data centres, semiconductors, biofuels, and green hydrogen.

He feels that the private sector's investment in capital expenditure (capex) has yet to reach its full potential. State-owned enterprises are shifting towards more environmentally sustainable operations, necessitating significant investment.

Shah envisions a robust growth cycle by merging government expenditure on productive infrastructure with capex from both the private and public sectors.

The brokerage firm also expresses optimism regarding financial, defence, and railway public sector units (PSUs) stocks. However, Shah advises caution, suggesting that specific sectors, such as steel and power utilities, may undergo a correction before resuming growth.

The power sector, in particular, will require substantial investment, and current stock prices might be outpacing actual progress.

