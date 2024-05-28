Nifty to surpass 26,500 level by December 2025: Emkay Investment Managers
Nifty is projected to continue its upward trajectory, surpassing 26,500 by December 2025, according to brokerage firm Emkay Investment Managers.
Indian stock market: Market indices Nifty is expected to climb to 24,500 by December 2024, driven by an expected earnings growth of 15%. Furthermore, the Nifty is projected to continue its upward trajectory, surpassing 26,500 by December 2025, according to brokerage firm Emkay Investment Managers.
