Nifty took just 61 sessions to rise from 20,000 to 21,000! A look at its journey from 1,000
The Nifty index hit a new high of 21,006.10, rising as much as 105 points in intra-day deals. It ended at 20,901.15 in the previous session (December 7). It took the Nifty 61 sessions to hit the 21,000 mark after hitting the 20k mark on September 11, this year.
21k on the Nifty is not just another number but it is history! The benchmark index Nifty hit a new peak, breaching the 21,000 level for the first time ever on Friday, December 8.
