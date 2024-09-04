The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark is up 16.1 per cent in CY24 year-to-date (YTD) driven by resilient investor sentiments, constant domestic inflows, and robust macroeconomic fundamentals. Over the last 12 months, the domestically focused mid-caps and small caps have gained 52 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively, while the blue-chip large caps have risen 31 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services, midcaps have outperformed large caps by 150 per cent during the last five years, while small caps have outperformed large caps by 126 per cent.

In its best winning streak since its launch in 1996, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 83.95 points or 0.33 per cent to hit a new lifetime closing high of 25,235.90 last Friday. This took its victorious run to the 12th consecutive session, its longest-ever rally —a streak not seen in 31 years. The benchmark then rose for the first two sessions again this week before taking a breather on Tuesday.

The Nifty 50 index touched a fresh high of 25,268 before ending +1.1 per cent month-on-month (MoM) at 25,236 in August 24. The index has closed higher for the third straight month now. Notably, the index was extremely volatile and swung around 1,375 points before closing 285 points higher.

What's behind Nifty 50's winning streak in 2024? Here are three key factors1.DII inflows strong; FIIs record third straight month of inflows: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers for the third consecutive month in August, while domestic domestic institutional investors (DII) inflows continued to remain strong at $5.8 billion in August. FII inflows into Indian equities stand at $5.1 billion in CY24YTD compared to inflows of $21.4 billion in CY23. DII inflows into equities in CY24YTD continue to be strong at $37 billion compared to $22.3 billion in CY23.

2.Breadth favorable in August 2024: Among sectors, Healthcare (+seven per cent), Technology (+five per cent), Telecom (+two per cent), Consumer (+two per cent), and Financial (+one per cent) were the only gainers. In contrast, PSU Banks (-six per cent), Real Estate (-four per cent), Capital Goods (-three per cent), Utilities (-two per cent), and Media (-two per cent) were the key laggards month-on-month (MoM).

3.Major economies end higher in August 2024 Among the key global markets, Brazil, Indonesia, the US, MSCI EM, India ended higher in local currency terms. Over the last 12 months, the MSCI India Index (+40 per cent) has significantly outperformed the MSCI EM Index (+12 per cent). Over the last 10 years, the MSCI India Index has notably outperformed the MSCI EM index by a robust 205 per cent.

Here are Motilal Oswal's top stock picks: Among large caps, the brokerage's top picks are ICICI Bank, SBI, HUL, L&T, HCL Tech, M&M, Coal India, Titan, Hindalco, and Mankind Pharma

Among midcaps and small caps, the brokerage's top picks are– Indian Hotels, Godrej Properties, Ashok Leyland, Persistent System, Kaylan Jewellers, KEI Industries, Metro Brands, PNB Housing, Cello World, and Angel One.

