“Nifty closed the October series with the the decent gains of 8%. It witnessed a good momentum in first two weeks of the series and headed from 10800 to 12000 zones. However it remained quite volatile in last three weeks due to weakness in Global indices but holding to 11600 zones. Nifty future witnessed rollover of around 72% on provisional basis which is slightly lower than last 3 months average of 76.05% indicates that long bias is intact and some position is being liquidate ahead of volatile market scenario and US presidential election.