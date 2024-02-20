Markets
Nifty valuation rises, but not everyone is worried
Summary
- On Monday, bulls kept up the momentum amid thin volumes to drive the Nifty to a new high, led by ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ITC, and Bajaj Finance.
Mumbai: The stock market’s engines may have more steam left despite Nifty’s new peak fuelling valuation jitters, analysts said. This is because even as valuations exceed the historic average, earnings of Nifty companies have raced ahead as well.
