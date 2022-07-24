Nifty volatility may spike amid event heavy week

Technically, the market is in strong bullish momentum however 16800 is an immediate hurdle for the Nifty then 200-DMA around 17000 will be the next critical hurdle therefore 16800-17000 zone will be a sacrosanct supply zone where we can expect some profit booking however a decisive move above 17000, may lead to a strong rally in the market. On the downside, 100-DMA around 16500 will be an immediate support level then 16340 will be the next critical support level.

