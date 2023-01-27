Nifty was higher on 8 out of 15 budgets. Know options trader's strategy here

“We have witnessed 15 Budgets (13 full and 2 interim) from 2010 to 2022. The average budget day returns in Nifty is 0.26%. Nifty's average returns one week before the budget is -0.52% and one week after the budget is 1.36%. The average trading range (difference from day's high to low) on the day of budget is 2.65% of past 15 years," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research at Samco Securities.