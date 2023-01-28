Nifty week ahead: Bulls now looking forward to Budget after a brutal selloff

It was a painful week for the market, where BSE companies lost 11 lakh crore in market capitalization in the last two trading sessions. The entire gloom can be attributed to the Adani Group's mayhem, which has lost 4 lakh crores in market capitalization in the last two trading sessions following the publication of a research report with red flags by Hindenburg. The Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty have all broken through key support levels, but bulls are hoping that the budget will act as a catalyst, putting bears on the defensive. The Union budget is a key domestic event on February 1st, and the outcome of the US FOMC meeting scheduled for the same day late at night is a key global event. A bunch of companies will come out with Q3 earnings this week, while monthly auto sales numbers and macroeconomic numbers from the USA will be other important factors. The market will continue to monitor Adani Group, whose stock price has fallen below the floor price of its FPO. FIIs' flow will be important because they sold more than Rs. 9000 crore in the Indian equity market last week.

