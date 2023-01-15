Nifty week ahead: How the index may perform and what factors will drive it

On January 9-13 weekly performance, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, "a tumultuous week comes to a flat end. The FII selling, where they sold approximately ₹10,000 crore in Indian equity markets, was the week's highlight. Beginning in 2023, we are already observing some correction to the Indian equity market's notable outperformance in the prior year. Indian markets are trading lower month-to-date with a significant FII outflow, whereas the majority of emerging markets rebounded in the first few days of 2023 with net FII inflows. The flow of FIIs is therefore a crucial variable in determining the market's future course. We are not witnessing any abrupt drops, though, as DIIs are working to maintain the market."