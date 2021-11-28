Nifty week ahead: New Covid variant, FII behaviour, GDP data to be key factors

The behavior of FIIs will also play an important role in the direction of our market because they are selling relentlessly for the last many days where they sold worth ₹21000cr in the cash market last week and if we look at Oct-Nov month data then they have sold more than 50000cr in the Indian market. There is as such no major negative trigger for the Indian market while we have already outperformed so much in 2021 that our weight has increased significantly in MSCI emerging market index therefore we are just seeing a mean reversion. We are getting decent support from retail and DIIs, therefore, Midcap and Smallcap have outperformed Nifty in the month of November where last week, DIIs' bought around 11000cr in the cash market.

