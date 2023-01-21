Nifty week ahead: Range-bound market will look for direction ahead of budget1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Technically, Nifty is trading in a well-defined trading range of 17800-18250, but it is getting narrower, so we can expect a breakout or breakdown
It was another volatile week in a narrow range; however, we have seen damage in many individual stocks while some stocks managed to outperform. The Nifty range is getting narrower, and Nifty may try to break out of this range next week ahead of the union budget.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×