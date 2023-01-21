Nifty week ahead: Range-bound market will look for direction ahead of budget

Next week will be a shortened week because the market will be closed on Thursday for Republic Day; thus, the January month F&O expiry is scheduled for Wednesday, which may cause market volatility. Global cues are also volatile and lack direction, but any major swing in the global market may also impact our markets. FIIs' selling has slowed down in the last few days following aggressive selling in the first half of this month, but institutional flows will remain crucial for the direction of the market. Q3 earning season is going on, therefore stock and sector-specific moves will continue.