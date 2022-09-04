Nifty week ahead: Tussle between bulls and bears may continue

It was an erratic week for the Indian equity market where the Nifty and Sensex managed to end on a flat note after wild swings on both sides. Indian equity markets are outperforming most of their global peers and trying to show resilience despite weak global cues. There is not much on the domestic front to digest therefore the direction of global markets will play an important role in the direction of our market. The flows of FIIs will also be critical because they are still not selling in the cash market despite weak global markets, a rise in the dollar index and US bond yields however a sharp fall in crude oil prices amid global slow-down worries is acting as a tailwind for our market. On the global front, European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its interest rate decision on 8th September 2022.

