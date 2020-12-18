Nifty week ahead: Will Santa bring in new highs? Or profit-taking get triggered?

In the coming week, markets are expecting positive news on the vaccine front in India which will further add fuel to the already rising markets. Currently, indices seem to be in the hands of all-charged bulls and the mighty bear seem to have given up. However, one cannot rule out mild profit booking on the way up. In the upcoming week sectors such as defence and metals could remain in focus. Any supportive policies by the government in these sectors could lead to strong moves in these stocks. As regards PSU lenders, any signs of tepid response in capital raising could lead to fractures in the newly-begun PSU rally. With benchmark indices hitting all-time highs, traders and investors are advised to ride the momentum till possible but with caution. Nifty50 closed the week at 13,760.5, up by 1.8%.