Nifty weekly outlook: Bulls looking for a relief rally ahead of June F&O expiry. 26 Jun 2022
- We have a June month F&O expiry where bulls will look for a short-covering and a relief rally
Indian markets managed to recover from lower levels after two weeks of sharp cuts thanks to a recovery in global markets and a cut in commodity prices. It seems that this recovery may see a further extension and we can expect a decent rally in the coming days in equity markets. The technical structure of Dow Jones is encouraging whereas a sharp fall in commodity prices and positive signals on the Russia-Ukraine stand-off can act as major tailwinds.