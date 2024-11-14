Three outperforming stocks to consider when the market reverses
Summary
- In a turbulent market, identifying resilient stocks with the potential to outperform becomes crucial. While the broader market has faced pressure, three stocks show strong bullish setups that could position them for significant gains if a recovery takes hold. Read on to know more.
The stock market has faced mounting pressure recently, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stepping up their selling since the start of October. This aggressive sell-off has triggered a sharp retreat in major indices like the Nifty50, which has now fallen over 10% from its all-time high of 26,277.