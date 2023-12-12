Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on December 12
On December 11, the 30-share pack Sensex today opened at 69,925.63 against the previous close of 69,825.60 and touched its fresh record high of 70057.83 during the session.
The domestic key indices ended on Monday, December 11, with modest gains, maintaining their recent closing highs. The initial enthusiasm stemming from stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP figures and the BJP's victories in key states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh gradually subsided. Attention shifted towards crucial central bank policy decisions scheduled for the week.
