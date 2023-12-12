The domestic key indices ended on Monday, December 11, with modest gains, maintaining their recent closing highs. The initial enthusiasm stemming from stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP figures and the BJP's victories in key states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh gradually subsided. Attention shifted towards crucial central bank policy decisions scheduled for the week.

The US Fed's policy outcome is due on Wednesday while the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) will meet on Thursday. However, the US Fed, ECB and BoE are expected to keep interest rates steady.

"The market crossed 70,000 levels today, while the broader market outperformed the main indices. However, profit booking was evident at higher levels as traders anticipated clues from tomorrow's significant data releases on inflation from the US and India, as well as the IIP," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nair further added, “While US inflation is predicted to remain stable, the market anticipates a rise in domestic inflation. The better-than-expected US job data and a moderate increase in US bond yields from the recent lows, however, also encouraged investors to book profits at higher levels. Investors will be closely watching the upcoming FOMC meeting tomorrow for clues about potential future rate cuts while expecting to keep rates the same this time."

On December 11, the 30-share pack Sensex today opened at 69,925.63 against the previous close of 69,825.60 and touched its fresh record high of 70057.83 during the session. Sensex crossed the 70,000 mark for the first time today. The Sensex finally closed 103 points, or 0.15 per cent, up at 69,928.53.

“Domestic equities continued its ritual of touching new highs with Sensex and Nifty crossing 70k and 21k mark. Nifty traded in positive territory throughout the session and closed with gains of 28 points (+0.1%) at 20,997 levels. All sectors ended in green, except for Pharma. Strong domestic economic growth along with return of FIIs are expected to drive the market higher in the coming months," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here’s what to expect from Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today —

Nifty 50 Predictions

Nifty 50, yesterday, opened at 20,965.30 against the previous close of 20,969.40 and touched its fresh record high of 21,026.10 during the session. The index finally closed at 20,997.10, up 28 points, or 0.13 per cent.

"The Nifty traded mostly sideways as traders stayed on the sidelines at the beginning of a data-packed week. There's a strong resistance at 21,000, with call writers actively building positions. A decisive breakthrough above 21,000 is necessary to resume the uptrend. Until then, it's anticipated that the market will consolidate within a broader range," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty Predictions

Meanwhile, Bank Nifty closed 0.11 per cent higher. Last week while the Nifty appreciated by 3.5 percent, Bank Nifty shot up by 5.5 percent.

"The Bank Nifty index encountered resistance at higher levels, but the overall sentiment remains bullish, supported by a robust foundation at the 46800 level. The index is currently adopting a buy-on-dip strategy, suggesting that any declines towards the specified support zone present opportunities to initiate long positions. A significant breakthrough and closure above 47500 are anticipated to trigger additional upward momentum towards the 48000 mark," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

