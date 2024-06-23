Nifty50 target raised to 26,500 for December 2025; here's what will drive the rally
The outlook for the domestic stock market & economy is stable. India’s broad market, the Nifty 500, has delivered an above-average return of 14.5% over the past six months, driven by strong mid and small-cap performance.
The Indian market has underperformed YTD compared to states like Taiwan, the US & Japan, and Germany. Key reasons are premium valuations, that failed to sustain the accelerated growth observed from CY21 to 23. Additionally, investments have shifted from large-cap to mid-cap stocks, which are not reflected in the Nifty50 index. The market has also been impacted by reduced FII inflows amid national election risks and weak rural demand caused by a subdued agricultural sector.
