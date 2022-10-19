Nifty’s dollar returns trump global indices

Only the US market has delivered higher returns than the Nifty, but that, too, is primarily because of the strong dollar. The dollar, the primary currency for global trade, has been on a tear this year because of the aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and investors rushing to the safety of dollar assets during times of economic uncertainty. The strong dollar is also wreaking havoc globally and driving down investors’ returns on assets outside the US. However, the rupee has held up better than many emerging market currencies because of India’s faster economic growth.