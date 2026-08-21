Nifty’s higher highs offer a bullish signal amid global turmoil

The Nifty 50 is showing signs of a sturdier recovery from its April low, with the index forming a series of higher highs and higher lows even as crude prices, geopolitical tensions and weak foreign flows continue to weigh on sentiment.
The Nifty 50 is showing signs of a sturdier recovery from its April low, with the index forming a series of higher highs and higher lows even as crude prices, geopolitical tensions and weak foreign flows continue to weigh on sentiment.
The index has gained 6.85% since 2 April, when it touched a low of 22,182.55. Subsequent lows have stayed above that level through 20 August, with the index coming closest to its 2 April low on 8 June, when it fell to 23,070.15.
The index has gained 6.85% since 2 April, when it touched a low of 22,182.55. Subsequent lows have stayed above that level through 20 August, with the index coming closest to its 2 April low on 8 June, when it fell to 23,070.15.
The Nifty also moved above its 2 April intraday high of 22,782.30 and continued to make higher highs, reaching 24,774.30 on 3 August. The index was around 24,253 in Friday trading, versus Thursday's close of 24,231.85.
The shift in market structure suggests the Nifty may be moving out of its corrective phase, though it is too early to call a sustained uptrend, analysts said.
“Since the 2 April low, Nifty has witnessed a positive change in market structure, forming successive higher tops and higher bottoms, indicating an improvement in the medium-term trend,” said Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking.
“The market has consistently found support at progressively higher levels, suggesting that buyers are entering at higher prices. This indicates that Nifty has gradually transitioned from a corrective phase towards a constructive bullish structure,” said Tailor.
The improving market structure is notable because it has emerged despite a difficult backdrop. Crude oil prices have risen amid geopolitical tensions, while US and Japanese bond yields have climbed, the dollar has strengthened against the rupee and foreign institutional flows have remained weak.
“The resilience is notable because the overall news flow has not improved significantly in the last two months,” said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities.
Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities said that despite a challenging global backdrop, marked by rising crude oil prices, heightened tensions between the US and Iran, elevated bond yields in the US and Japan, a stronger dollar against the rupee and relatively weak FII flows, the Indian market has shown resilience.
Liquidity from retail investors and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) has provided support and helped limit the downside, he added.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have just turned net buyers and bought ₹45,796 crore worth of Indian equities in July and August so far. But they have still net sold shares worth ₹1.09 trillion since April, while DIIs have net bought shares worth ₹2.8 trillion over the same period.
A familiar pattern
A similar higher-top and higher-bottom formation was witnessed in 2012 and 2018, when the Nifty developed a constructive market structure following periods of correction and consolidation.
In 2012, after making a low of around 4,770.35 on 4 June, the index subsequently witnessed a strong upside rally, supported by a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, said Tailor.
The index gained 21.97% that calendar year starting 4 June.
Similarly, in 2018, the Nifty developed a constructive market structure following a period of consolidation. Post this phase, the index went on to witness a sustained upside move, although the journey was accompanied by intermittent corrections and consolidation phases.
Similarly, in 2018, after making a low of 10,004.55 on 26 October, the index gained 14% over the following year.
Tailor said such a transition from a corrective phase into a well-defined higher-high and higher-low structure can create a favourable environment for medium- to long-term trend continuation, as rising support levels indicate that buying interest is gradually shifting to higher price zones.