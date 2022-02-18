Nifty's ‘nervous’ zone, key support levels and other factors to watch out for

"The roller coaster ride in the market will continue till some clarity emerges on the Ukraine issue. Since it is difficult to predict the outcome of this crisis, investors may follow a wait and watch strategy for the short run. The more enduring headwind for the market this year would be monetary tightening by the Fed.Back home, in India inflation is under control and credit growth is expected to pick up to double digits. This augurs well for financials," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

