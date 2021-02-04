Nifty's record run continues, courtesy SBI. Analysts eye 15,200 levels

“The markets then continued its momentum to end the weekly expiry around 14900. The banking index continued its outperformance and the broader markets too saw good momentum. As of now, the momentum continues to be bullish as even minor intraday dips are getting bought into. Hence, traders are advised to continue to trade with a positive bias and look for stock specific opportunities. As far as levels are concerned, Nifty has ended near the rising trendline at 14900 and a continuation of this upmove should lead the index towards 15070. On the flipside, the immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 14770 and 14640."

