comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 14 2023 10:57:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.95 2.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 599.35 0.49%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 439.7 0.88%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.3 0.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.55 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NIIT Learning Systems share price jumps over 9% to a fresh high; up more than 44% since listing
Back

NIIT Learning Systems share price jumped as much as 9.27% to a fresh high of 513.80 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of NIIT Learning Systems, announced the successful implementation of its cutting-edge Xsel Learning platform in collaboration with CENTURY 21 Heritage Group. 

The company said that the launch of Xsel marks a significant advancement in real estate education pedagogy and technology, bringing revolutionary digital learning solutions to the CENTURY 21 Heritage Group.

Also Read: Wadia Group stocks Bombay Dyeing, Bombay Burmah hit 52-week highs; here's why

The integration of the Xsel Learning platform will enhance the organization’s capabilities and amplify its impact on continuous learning for its agents

“We are confident that the Xsel platform will modernize the approach to learning at real estate brokerages with elevated experiences that not only promote learning in the flow of work but also deliver significant performance improvement," said Alex Orlando, Vice President, Business Development, NIIT MTS.

The Xsel Learning platform is a digital learning solution designed to transform the way organizations acquire and develop talent. Xsel offers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to enhance skills, knowledge, and performance.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is a demerged entity of NIIT Ltd and was listed on stock exchanges in August. NIIT Learning Systems debuted at 356 on BSE and 366 on NSE on August 8. 

In May, NIIT had completed the demerger of its Corporate Learning Business into NIIT Learning Systems.

Since listing, NIIT Learning Systems shares have surged more than 44%.

At 9:55 am, NIIT Learning Systems share price was trading 1.66% higher at 478.00 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App