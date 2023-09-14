NIIT Learning Systems share price jumped as much as 9.27% to a fresh high of ₹513.80 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of NIIT Learning Systems, announced the successful implementation of its cutting-edge Xsel Learning platform in collaboration with CENTURY 21 Heritage Group.

The company said that the launch of Xsel marks a significant advancement in real estate education pedagogy and technology, bringing revolutionary digital learning solutions to the CENTURY 21 Heritage Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The integration of the Xsel Learning platform will enhance the organization’s capabilities and amplify its impact on continuous learning for its agents

“We are confident that the Xsel platform will modernize the approach to learning at real estate brokerages with elevated experiences that not only promote learning in the flow of work but also deliver significant performance improvement," said Alex Orlando, Vice President, Business Development, NIIT MTS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Xsel Learning platform is a digital learning solution designed to transform the way organizations acquire and develop talent. Xsel offers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to enhance skills, knowledge, and performance.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is a demerged entity of NIIT Ltd and was listed on stock exchanges in August. NIIT Learning Systems debuted at ₹356 on BSE and ₹366 on NSE on August 8.

In May, NIIT had completed the demerger of its Corporate Learning Business into NIIT Learning Systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since listing, NIIT Learning Systems shares have surged more than 44%.

At 9:55 am, NIIT Learning Systems share price was trading 1.66% higher at ₹478.00 apiece on the BSE.