comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 12 2023 13:46:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.4 -1.26%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 191.9 -3.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 236.3 -2.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,635.85 0.23%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 984.65 0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  NIIT share price continues its winning streak for the second consecutive session; here's why
Back

NIIT share price continued its winning streak for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Market sources said that Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder, group chief executive, and vice-chairman of Fractal Analytics, has been added to NIIT's core management team. In the last two sessions, NIIT share price has surged about 34%. NIIT share price opened at 104.44 apiece on BSE on Tuesday's session. NIIT stock price touched an intraday high of 118.49 and low of 104.

Fractal Analytics is an American multinational artificial intelligence (AI) company that assists global Fortune 100 organisations in powering every human choice within the organisation by integrating analytics and AI into the decision.

Over the last 10 years the stock has given a multibagger return of 1720%, scaling up from 6.25 to the current market price of 113.75 apiece.

According to technical analysts, NIIT stock prices have sudden surge backed with volumes in last 2 days, as it was up 20% and now 16% , technically, there's no major trigger for this move.

For the first quarter ended on June, NIIT posted a net profit of 2.2 crore. According to a regulatory filing, the company reported a loss of 4.5 crore during the same time last year.

"Despite the challenging environment, we have arrested the decline in Q1. We expect to see strong growth in Q2 and the rest of the year, driven by the significant mandates received for training, especially in BFSI and advanced technology programmes,"  said Vijay K Thadani, NIIT's  co-founder.

The company's robust balance sheet enables it to invest in both organic and inorganic initiatives to take advantage of the opportunities, Thadani added.

The company also stated that NIIT had purchased the final 10% of RPS Consulting's shares during the quarter.

As a result, RPS Consulting is now a fully-owned subsidiary of NIIT.

Also Read: Stock market today: Midcaps crack 3%, smallcaps plunge 4% as stock market sentiment turns negative

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App