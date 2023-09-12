NIIT share price continues its winning streak for the second consecutive session; here's why1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 01:48 PM IST
NIIT share price surges about 34% in two sessions as co-founder of Fractal Analytics joins management team.
NIIT share price continued its winning streak for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Market sources said that Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder, group chief executive, and vice-chairman of Fractal Analytics, has been added to NIIT's core management team. In the last two sessions, NIIT share price has surged about 34%. NIIT share price opened at ₹104.44 apiece on BSE on Tuesday's session. NIIT stock price touched an intraday high of ₹118.49 and low of ₹104.
