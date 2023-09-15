NIIT share price surges about 56% in September so far; should you buy? Here's what experts say4 min read 15 Sep 2023, 01:00 PM IST
NIIT's share price surged 56 per cent in September, outperforming the Sensex, after three months of losses. Analysts advise caution, with indicators at highly overbought levels and potential profit booking.
The performance of NIIT's share price in September has been nothing short of astonishing, with a remarkable surge of 56 per cent while equity benchmark Sensex has gained about 5 per cent in September so far. On a monthly scale, the stock is in the green after three consecutive months of losses. In June this year, the stock cracked nearly 79 per cent, followed by modest declines of 2 per cent each in both July and August.
