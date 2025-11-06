Nikhil, Nithin Kamath youngest Indian philanthropists — Here's how much personal wealth Kamath brothers donated

The founders of the bootstrapped brokerage firm Zerodha, Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, have not only achieved remarkable success in the financial sector but also rank among India’s top philanthropists.

Notably, they are among the youngest leaders (Nithin, 46, and Nikhil, 39) to make such a significant impact both professionally and socially, marking the fourth consecutive year of recognition.

According to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List, 31 individuals have donated in their personal capacity compared to 24 individuals in 2023, marking a notable increase.

Among them, the Kamath brothers ranked fifth, donating ₹147 crore of their personal wealth through their not-for-profit organisation, Rainmatter Foundation, which focuses on causes related to the environment and sustainability.

Rainmatter has committed $200 million in funding and grants to individuals and organisations working in these areas.

Top Philanthropists Who Donated in Personal Capacity In terms of personal philanthropy, Shiv Nadar & family still rank first with a donation of ₹2,537 crore. As the founder of HCL Technologies, Nadar increased his contributions by 26% compared to FY24, reinforcing his strong commitment to philanthropy.

He is followed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini Nilekani, who donated ₹356 crore and ₹199 crore, respectively, through their respective foundations.

Rohini Nilekani, aged 66, also leads the ranks of women philanthropists with a remarkable donation of ₹204 crore. Through her philanthropy, Nilekani has consistently supported a wide range of causes, from education, climate resilience, and gender equity to justice, governance, and the strengthening of civil society institutions.

Top Philanthropists in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 Who Donated in Personal Capacity Rank Name Personal Donation (INR Cr) 5-Year Cumulative Donation (INR Cr) Age Primary Cause Company/Foundation 1 Shiv Nadar & family 2,537 10,122 80 Education Shiv Nadar Foundation 2 Nandan Nilekani 356 1,362 70 Ecosystem Building Nilekani Philanthropies 3.00 Rohini Nilekani 199 763 66 Ecosystem Building Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies 4 Ranjan Pai & family 160 416 52 Education Manipal Foundation 5 Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath 147 502 46, 39 Environment & Sustainability Rainmatter Foundation 6 Harish Shah and Bina Shah 137 269 68, 66 Education Harish & Bina Shah Foundation 7 S Gopalakrishnan & family 124 580 70 Education Pratiksha Trust 8 Kochouseph Chittilappilly and Sheela Kochouseph 101 361 75, 71 Rural Development K Chittilappilly Foundation 9 Ashok Soota 90 166 82 Healthcare Ashirvadam NGO 10 Kumar Mangalam Birla & family 89 1,936 58 Healthcare Aditya Birla Capital Foundation

Meanwhile, Manipal Foundation's Ranjan Pai and family ranked fourth, with a ₹160 crore donation.

To be noted, donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

“While wealth creation remains central to India’s economic growth, philanthropy plays an equally vital role in ensuring that this progress translates into inclusive prosperity,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.