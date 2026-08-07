Nikkei, Kospi to US stocks: Global equity heatmap before opening bell of Indian stock market on Friday — 7 August 2026

Global markets today: Global cues continue to remain mixed as developments in the Middle East continue to shape global risk sentiment. The US stock market ended lower overnight, and Asian markets are also reflecting a cautious tone in early trade today. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down by over 1%, the South Korean KOSPI is also down by over 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng went off 0.20%.

Triggers for global markets today Speaking on the factors that may dictate the global markets, including the Indian stock market, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors booked profits following the recent rally, while firmer Treasury yields and a rebound in crude oil prices reflected continued uncertainty over the pace of progress in Middle East negotiations. Optimism over a potential diplomatic breakthrough has been tempered by the absence of a formal agreement, leaving markets vulnerable to geopolitical headlines.”

The Enrich Money expert said that Asian markets are also reflecting a cautious tone in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi opened higher but have since surrendered their early gains, now trading about 1% lower, highlighting underlying caution among investors.

Crude oil rebounds on delayed Strait of Hormuz deal WTI crude oil is trading near $ 78 per barrel after rebounding from recent lows, as supply concerns continue to offset optimism over ongoing diplomatic efforts. Although oil prices remain well below their recent peaks, markets are likely to stay highly sensitive to developments in the negotiations and any disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Energy markets added to the cautious tone after WTI crude rose more than 4% to around $78 a barrel, following Iran's publication of a restrictive draft proposal for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.

Global markets' equity heatmap Here we list out the equity heatmap of the global markets today:

US stocks The US stock market ended lower on Thursday as a rebound in crude oil prices and firmer Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment, even as markets digested another round of corporate earnings and awaited Friday's closely watched US jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.85%, snapping a five-session winning streak, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite edged 0.06% lower.

Among individual stocks, Salesforce declined 3% after announcing a leadership reshuffle. Sandisk fell more than 6%, Western Digital tumbled 13% following weaker-than-expected guidance for its memory-chip business, and AppLovin plunged nearly 20% after delivering mixed quarterly results.

“Bounce back in crude oil price rekindled concerns over inflation and pushed the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield up to 4.67%. Despite broader market weakness, corporate earnings remained supportive, with nearly 85% of S&P 500 companies reporting results this season that exceeded analysts' expectations,” Ponmudi R said.

Asian markets today Asian equities are trading mixed on Friday as investors remain cautious amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty and ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is down by near 1%, and South Korea's Kospi is down by 0.95% in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is trading flat but down by around 0.20%.

On the reasons behind such trade patterns in the Asian markets today, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said, “Market participants are also awaiting the U.S. employment data for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path, with interest-rate expectations for September remaining finely balanced.”

European markets European equities continued their record-setting advance on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 rising 0.16% to another all-time closing high, supported by gains in media and telecommunications stocks despite lingering concerns over developments in the Middle East.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.35%, Germany's DAX edged 0.05% higher, while London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.19%. European markets have remained notably resilient this week, drawing support from a robust earnings season and largely shrugging off volatility in Asian technology stocks and the recent rebound in oil prices.

What does it mean for the Indian stock market today? The Gift Nifty Live Price is trading around 24,650 in early trade, marginally above the Nifty's previous close of 24,636, pointing to a largely flat start for domestic equities.

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said, “Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note as developments in the Middle East continue to shape global risk sentiment."

Nifty 50 to Sensex today: Outlook for key indices Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “For day traders now, 24,700/79000 would act as an immediate breakout level. Above this, the market could move up to 24,800-24,850/79300-79500. On the flip side, below 24,600/78600, we could see intraday price corrections down to 24,500-24,450/78200-78000. The intraday market texture is non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty ended the session on a bullish note, forming a bullish candlestick on the daily chart. Buying interest near the 200-DMA support indicates that the index continues to maintain a positive undertone. The RSI is sustaining its bullish crossover, reflecting improving momentum. However, the index is approaching a key resistance zone near 58,500, which also coincides with a falling trendline. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger fresh upside momentum. Hence, a buy-on-dips strategy remains favourable, with support placed at 57,400–57,500 and resistance at 58,500."