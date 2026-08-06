Nikkei, Kospi to US stocks: Global equity heatmap you should know before the opening bell of the Indian stock market

Global markets today: Following a mixed bias in the US stock market, Asian markets opened lower on Thursday. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down over 1%, the South Korean KOSPI index crashed over 4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng nosedived over 1.5%. The Wall Street ended on a mixed note overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49% to a record close, the S&P 500 slipped 0.17%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined about 0.83%.

Advertisement

On triggers that are dictating the global markets today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enridh Money, said, “The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49% to a record close as hopes of a breakthrough over the Strait of Hormuz supported economically sensitive stocks, while the Asian equities are trading lower this morning as investors booked profits following the recent AI-driven rally.”

Buaa around Strait of Hormuz On the geopolitical front, Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographic coordinates of a proposed shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, raising hopes that commercial traffic could begin to normalise. However, key details remain under discussion, and the arrangement does not yet guarantee the waterway's security, leaving markets vulnerable to fresh headlines.

Crude oil price dips on the US-Iran agreement hopes WTI crude oil is trading near $75 a barrel after a volatile session, offering relief to India’s inflation outlook, import bill, and corporate input costs. The decline in energy prices has also eased some pressure on global bond yields, although crude remains highly sensitive to the progress of negotiations and the restoration of shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

Global markets' equity heatmap Here we list out the equity heatmap of the global markets today:

US stocks US stock market ended mixed on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh round of corporate earnings and monitored developments surrounding negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49% to a record close of 54,349.12, extending its winning streak to five consecutive sessions. In contrast, the S&P 500 slipped 0.17% from Tuesday's record close, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.83%, snapping a four-session rally.

SpaceX share price tumbled 13% following the company's first earnings report as a publicly listed company, as concerns over elevated AI-related capital expenditure overshadowed a stronger-than-expected quarterly performance. Nvidia bucked the broader weakness, gaining more than 3%, while gold-mining stocks rallied after bullion prices climbed to their highest level since June, with the VanEck Gold Miners ETF advancing 6.8%. Disney added nearly 3.6% as robust theme-park revenue offset a modest miss in overall revenue.

Advertisement

“Investor sentiment also remained focused on geopolitical developments after US President Donald Trump said an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached as early as Wednesday, reinforcing hopes of easing supply disruptions and lower energy prices,” Ponmudi R of Enrich Money added.

Asian markets today Asian markets are trading mostly lower this morning as investors remain cautious despite continued optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement.

Japan's Nikkei 225 has fallen 1.71%, while South Korea's Kospi is down 4.02%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is down 1.68%. The small-cap Kosdaq has also declined 1.28% as investors booked profits following the recent technology-led rally.

"Market participants continue to await concrete progress on negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that an agreement could be reached "today or tomorrow," Iranian officials have pushed back against reports suggesting that a deal is imminent, leaving investors cautious," Pinmudi R said.

Advertisement

European markets European equities closed mixed on Wednesday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 edging up 0.04% to a record closing high of 657.14, marking its second consecutive all-time closing high. Optimism surrounding a potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz helped offset lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

France's CAC 40 rose 0.03%, and London's FTSE 100 gained 0.08%, while Germany's DAX declined 0.29% and Italy's FTSE MIB eased 0.18%.

Resource stocks outperformed on expectations of stronger commodity demand, while Glencore advanced ahead of its earnings release. Novo Nordisk fell more than 4% after disappointing sales of its oral obesity treatment, while HSBC and Prudential came under pressure following reports that China could impose taxes on offshore insurance investment gains.

What does it mean for the Indian stock market today? The GIFT Nifty live price is oscillating in the 24,650–24,675 range, compared with the Nifty’s previous close of 24,624, suggesting a flat-to-marginally positive opening for the Indian stock market rather than a decisive gap-up start.

Advertisement

Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said, “Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a constructive bias, though investors are likely to remain selective as mixed global cues temper optimism over progress toward a Middle East agreement.”

Nifty 50 to Sensex today: Outlook for key indices Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We believe that, as long as the market is trading between these ranges, a range-bound texture is likely to continue. On the higher side, a breakout above 24,750/79000 could push the market towards 24,850-24,900/79300-79500. On the flip side, a dismissal of 24,450/78000 could push the market towards 24,300/77500.”

Advertisement

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty index closed above its 200-day moving average on the daily chart, indicating that the broader trend remains constructive. However, the index continues to trade in a sideways consolidation, suggesting a lack of strong directional momentum. Technically, immediate support is placed at 57,450, while resistance is seen in the 58,200–58,500 zone. The broader positional support remains at 57,000. A decisive breakout above the resistance zone or a breakdown below the support levels is likely to determine the index's next directional move.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).