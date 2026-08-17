Nikkei, KOSPI to US stocks: Global equity heatmap you must know before the opening bell of the Indian stock market

Global markets today: The global market trend is signalling a mixed cue, with the US stock market ending lower and Asian markets opening on a mixed note. After the S&P 500 briefly touched a fresh record high in the early morning session, the US stock market came under selling pressure and finished lower on Friday. In Asian markets, the South Korean KOSPI is closed for a stock market holiday, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 index is trading flat. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is up over 1.50% during the early morning session.

On triggers that are dominating the global markets today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “The global markets are expected to remain range-bound with a cautious bias as persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to restrain risk appetite. Ongoing disruptions to regional shipping, Iran's assertion that the Strait of Hormuz remains under its control, and renewed Israeli strikes in Lebanon have heightened concerns over further escalation and prolonged disruptions to global energy and trade routes.”

US Fed minutes in focus The minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, due on Wednesday, will be a key focus for global markets. Investors will look for greater clarity on the extent of the policy divide within the FOMC and any signals on the Fed's September policy outlook, with implications for U.S. Treasury yields, the dollar, and capital flows into emerging markets.

The releases come against a backdrop of elevated 10-year Treasury yields near 4.70% and crude oil prices holding around $82 a barrel.

Global markets' equity heatmap Here we list out the equity heatmap of the global markets today:

US stock market: S&P 500 retraces after hitting a record high US equities closed lower on Friday, even after the S&P 500 briefly touched a fresh record high earlier in the session, as investors weighed stalled US-Iran negotiations and ongoing disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 declined about 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.59 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped around 0.3%. Despite Friday's decline, the Nasdaq still posted a modest weekly gain, while the S&P 500 notched its third consecutive weekly advance.

Among individual stocks, Sandisk gained 7% after management presented a bullish long-term outlook at its Investor Day, while Globant fell more than 8% following disappointing quarterly earnings.

“Sentiment was weighed down by a preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading of 51, well below expectations of 55, alongside a July retail sales report that recorded the sharpest monthly decline in more than a year,” Ponmudi added.

Asian markets today Asian markets began the new week on a mixed note, with South Korea's Kospi remaining closed for a stock market holiday while Japan's Nikkei 225 traded almost flat, pausing after its strongest weekly performance since June amid renewed enthusiasm for AI and technology stocks. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is trading green by 1.62%.

In the Chinese stock market, the Shanghai index is up 0.75%, the DJ Shanghai index has gained nearly 1%, and the China A50 index has added around 0.35%.

In the Taiwan stock market, the Taiwan Weighted index was up by around 0.50%.

Last week, the Nikkei 225 gained nearly 5%, and the Topix rose 3%, while the Kospi staged a sharp recovery, moving out of bear-market territory as technology stocks rebounded. Kioxia, Advantest, and SoftBank Group were among the week's standout performers.

European markets European equities were subdued on Friday, remaining close to record highs but ending the week with modest losses as investors balanced stalled U.S.-Iran negotiations against renewed strength in technology stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.21%. Germany's DAX outperformed, rising 0.53%, while France's CAC 40 fell 0.16% and London's FTSE 100 eased 0.21%.

Technology stocks provided support, with SAP climbing nearly 3% and Amadeus IT advancing more than 1.4% as investors returned to AI-related names following last month's sell-off. Shell also gained on firmer oil prices, while ASML, HSBC, Novartis, and Roche were among the session's notable laggards.

What does it mean for the Indian stock market today? The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a flat opening on Monday, as the index is trading around Friday's spot Nifty close of 24,366. However, the index is trading around 40 points below its previous close.

Expecting a flat opening on Dalal Street, Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, said, “Indian markets are expected to open on a largely flat note, with GIFT Nifty futures pointing to a muted start as firm crude oil prices continue to temper investor sentiment following last week's volatile, range-bound trade. Crude oil remains the principal concern, with Brent holding near $88 a barrel after renewed U.S. warnings against Iran pushed prices higher on Friday, keeping the geopolitical risk premium firmly embedded in energy markets.”

Nifty 50 to Sensex today: Outlook for key Indian indices Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We believe that the short-term market outlook remains weak; however, if the market manages to trade above the 20-day SMA or 24,200/77500, we could see a sharp technical bounce back from the current levels. In that case, the market could rally to 24,500/78400. Further upside may also continue, which could lift the index up to 24,700/79000."

On the other hand, below 24,200/77500, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. If the market falls below this level, it could slip to 24,000–23,800/76800-76200.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Immediate support is placed at 57,000–57,200, while 57,700–58,000 remains the key resistance area. Sustained strength above 58,000 could improve the momentum and open the way for further upside, whereas a break below 57,000 may intensify selling pressure. The expected trading range for the next session is 57,000–58,000."