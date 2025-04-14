Nikkei, Hang Seng to Kospi: Asian stock markets gain as Trump pauses tariffs on electronics

Asian markets traded higher on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a pause on tariffs on some consumer electronics. Japan’s stock market indices climbed led by chip-related stocks, while markets in South Korea also traded higher.

The Trump administration has exempted consumer electronics such as smartphones, computers, and other electronics from its reciprocal tariffs. The development led to a rally in chip gear makers and chip-related stocks in Japan.

Japanese Markets Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average gained as much as 2.2% to 34,325.59, while the Topix Index advanced as much as 2% to 2,515.53. Shares of Advantest Corp., Screen Holdings Co. and TDK Corp. were among Nikkei’s top performers, all rising more than 4%.

Gains in Japan’s market and other Asian stock markets also came on the back of a report by Politico which stated that Trump is involved in serious trade negotiations with partners strategic to China, including Japan and South Korea.

Other Asian Markets In South Korea, the Kospi index rose 0.89% while the Kosdaq rallied 1.44%. Hong Kong’s The Hang Seng Index (HSI) also traded on a bullish note Monday. The Hang Seng Index surged 449.19 points, or 2.15%, at 21,363.88, witnessing its strongest intraday performance in over two weeks.

In the Pacific, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.71%.

Meanwhile, several countries in the region are also preparing for trade negotiations with the US this week. According to a Politico report, Trump is engaging in negotiations with countries including Vietnam, India, South Korea and Japan, and is prioritizing existing trading partners that are strategic to countering China.

Indian Stock Market The Indian stock market is closed today, April 14, on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. The trading on BSE and NSE is shut for the whole day as it is a National Holiday. The trading in equity, equity derivatives and the currency derivatives markets is shut today. The commodity derivatives segment will open in the evening session at 5 PM.

The normal trading in the Indian stock market will resume on April 15, Tuesday.

US Stock Futures US stock futures rose on Sunday on Trump’s latest tariff moves. S&P 500 futures gained 0.6%, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.9%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 0.3%.

(With inputs from Agencies)