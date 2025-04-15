Nikkei, Hang Seng to Kospi: Asian stock markets rise after tech stocks lead rally on Wall Street

Asian markets advanced on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, where technology stocks led the rally after US President Donald Trump suggested potential tariff exemptions on smartphones and computers.

The upbeat sentiment was further supported by Trump’s remarks about assisting certain automakers, which boosted shares in the auto sector across the region.

The US government has granted tariff exclusions for smartphones, computers and other electronics imported largely from China.

Japanese Markets Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.15%, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.16%. Auto stocks were among the top gainers.

Shares of Suzuki Motor surged 5.28%, Mazda Motor gained 5.08%, Honda Motor jumped 5.05%, and Toyota Motor rose 4.83%.

Other Asian Markets South Korea’s Kospi added 0.39%, supported by strength in auto stocks, while the tech-heavy Kosdaq slipped 0.32%. Kia Corp shares climbed 2.89%, and Hyundai Motor rallied 2.57%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures also indicated a stronger open.

Indian Stock Market The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, following gains in global markets. The trends on Gift also signal a strong start for the domestic equity market.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,300 level, a premium of nearly 382 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher overnight, lifted by a rally in tech stocks on Trump’s tariffs exemption.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 312.08 points, or 0.78%, to 40,524.79, while the S&P 500 gained 42.61 points, or 0.79%, to 5,405.97. The Nasdaq Composite ended 107.03 points, or 0.64%, higher at 16,831.48.