Nikkei, Kospi to US stocks: Global equity heatmap you must know before the opening bell of the Indian stock market

Global market today: Despite elevated crude oil prices, driven by the ongoing US-Iran standoff, the bias in global markets turned positive after softer-than-expected US inflation data. The US stock market ended on a mixed note, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged amid lingering geopolitical concerns. In Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index is up over 1.50%, and South Korea's Kospi index has gained around 3.50% in early-morning trading on Thursday.

US inflation data boosts global markets' bias “Global risk appetite improved after softer-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at its September meeting. Sentiment received an additional boost from another round of strong earnings from AI infrastructure companies, sparking broad-based gains in technology stocks,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money.

The Enrich Money expert maintained that elevated crude oil prices, driven by the continuing U.S.-Iran standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, remain the primary overhang for domestic equities and are likely to keep investor sentiment measured.

Crude oil prices remain at elevated levels WTI crude has eased from its recent highs to trade near $82 a barrel, although prices remain well above levels seen before the latest escalation in Middle East tensions. Until there is greater clarity on the Strait of Hormuz, oil is likely to retain a geopolitical risk premium, keeping India's inflation outlook, import costs, the rupee, and corporate margins firmly in focus.

Global markets' equity heatmap Here we list out the equity heatmap of the global markets today:

US stock market The US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as softer-than-expected inflation data and another round of strong earnings from AI infrastructure companies supported technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged amid lingering geopolitical concerns. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.54% to 26,588.49, the S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 7,748.50, while the Dow slipped 0.04%, or 21.58 points, to 53,770.27.

AI-related stocks remained the market's standout performers, with Nebius Group surging more than 34% after strong infrastructure-related results, while Super Micro Computer and CoreWeave rallied around 19–20% on robust quarterly earnings.

“July's consumer inflation data broadly matched expectations, with headline CPI rising 0.1% month-on-month for an annual rate of 3.4%, while core CPI increased 0.2% on the month and 2.5% year-on-year, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to maintain a less restrictive policy stance,” Ponmudi said.

Asian markets today Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, supported by easing US inflation concerns and expectations that the US Fed may leave rates unchanged at the September 2026 meeting. South Korea's Kospi led regional gains, rising 3.46%, while the small-cap Kosdaq added nearly 1.4%. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.67%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng went off 0.20%.

In the Chinese stock market, the Shanghai Index is up 0.42%, the SZSE Component Index is up over 1%, and the China A50 Index is up around 0.90% in the early morning session on Thursday.

Advising investors to remain vigilant about the US PPI data to be released on Thursday, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said, “Investor attention is now shifting to the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI), due later today, for further confirmation that inflationary pressures are moderating. At the same time, developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz continue to be closely monitored for their implications on energy markets and global risk sentiment.”

European markets European equities edged lower on Wednesday as investors balanced corporate earnings against persistent geopolitical uncertainty and awaited the U.S. inflation report. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.16%, while Germany's DAX declined 0.23%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.46%, and London's FTSE 100 eased 0.10%.

Energy markets remained in focus after fresh attacks on shipping in the Middle East, even as WTI crude eased more than 0.8% to around $82 a barrel. Tehran reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed unless Washington accepted its conditions, keeping investors cautious despite the modest pullback in oil prices.

What does it mean for the Indian stock market today? Following the positive global market bias, the Indian stock market may open on a cautious note after witnessing sell-off pressure over the last two sessions. GIFT Nifty futures are hovering just above the 24,400 mark compared with the Nifty's previous close of 24,435, pointing to a muted start despite a rebound across global markets.

“Indian equity markets are expected to open on a cautious note,” said Ponmudi of Enrich Money.

Nifty 50 to Sensex today: Outlook for key indices Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We believe that the 20-day SMA or 24,300/77,500 would act as key support zones for traders. If the market manages to trade above these levels, it could bounce back to 24,500-24,600 / 78,500-78,800. On the flip side, below 24,300/77,500, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below this, the market could slip to 24,150-24,100 / 77,000-76,800."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty has turned positive in the near term after forming a bullish candlestick and finding support around its 50 DMA. The index has reclaimed its 200 DMA, while hourly RSI has given a bullish crossover, indicating improving momentum. However, RSI remains moderate, suggesting that confirmation of stronger momentum is still required. The immediate hurdle is placed around 58,000, while stronger resistance is seen near 58,600–58,700. Support is placed at 57,400, with positional support at 57,000. A buy-on-dips strategy can be preferred while the index sustains above these support levels.”