Nikkei, Kospi to US stocks: Global equity heatmap you should know before the Indian stock market opens on Wednesday

Global markets today: The Indian stock market is likely to open higher, with GIFT Nifty futures trading near 24,200 in early trade, suggesting a gap-up relative to the Nifty's previous close of 23,985. Despite the positive opening cues, the underlying sentiment is expected to remain cautious as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to dominate investor focus.

Advertisement

US-Iran news in focus Advising investors to remain vigilant about the fresh developments in the US-Iran war, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Fresh strikes by US and Saudi forces on Iran-linked militant sites in Iraq, alongside reports of Iranian missile strikes on US military bases, have intensified geopolitical tensions and revived concerns over energy supply disruptions."

Following the escalation in Middle East tensions, WTI crude oil has surged back to around $82 per barrel after briefly falling to near $78, reflecting a renewed geopolitical risk premium amid close market tracking of developments in the Region.

Global markets' equity heatmap Here we list out the equity heatmap of the global markets today:

US equities: Apple hits $5 trillion market valuation US equities ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.03% to record its third consecutive session of gains, supported by strong corporate earnings, even as a historic overnight sell-off in South Korea's Kospi continued to weigh on global semiconductor stocks. The S&P 500 advanced 0.21%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22% as weakness in chipmakers offset broader market gains.

Advertisement

Sherwin-Williams surged 8% and Coca-Cola gained 5% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings, while the VanEck Semiconductor ETF fell more than 3% for a fourth consecutive session as Micron and AMD each declined over 8%.

Meanwhile, Apple briefly crossed the $5 trillion market capitalisation mark after overtaking Nvidia as the world's most valuable company, with investor attention now shifting to earnings from Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Apple later this week.

Asian markets today: Nikkei, Kospi rebound Asian markets traded cautiously higher in early trade, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.22% and South Korea's Kospi gaining 1.46% after Tuesday's steep sell-off. The recovery follows one of the region's sharpest declines in recent months, when the Nikkei tumbled 3.95%, and the Kospi plunged 10.84%, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker as Samsung Electronics fell 13.39% and SK Hynix dropped nearly 14.65%.

Advertisement

The sell-off was driven by mounting concerns over intensifying Chinese competition in memory chips following CXMT's Shanghai listing, alongside growing investor caution over AI-related capital spending. Markets are now closely watching SK Hynix's earnings and management commentary for further direction on the semiconductor sector.

European markets European equities closed modestly higher, with the STOXX Europe 600 rising 0.35% as strong corporate earnings offset continued weakness in technology stocks. The technology sector fell 0.8%, extending losses after Monday's sharp decline, amid reports that China had begun manufacturing its own deep-ultraviolet lithography machines, a technology historically dominated by ASML.

Among the major benchmarks, London's FTSE 100 gained 0.83%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.63%, and Germany's DAX advanced 0.41%, while luxury stocks including Hermès and Kering outperformed ahead of their earnings announcements later this week.

Advertisement

Indian stock market: Nifty 50 to Sensex today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “On the higher side, if the market succeeds in trading above 24,050/77000, it could then move up to 24,150–24,200/77300-77500. On the flip side, a breach of 23,900/76500 could accelerate selling pressure. Below this level, the market could retest the levels of 23,800–23,750/76200-76000.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty ended the session with a bearish candlestick on the daily chart, indicating a mildly negative technical setup. On the hourly chart, the RSI has entered a bearish crossover and is trading below the 50 mark, while the index remains below its 20-period SMA, reflecting weak short-term momentum. Immediate support is placed at 56,200, whereas the 57,300–57,500 zone is likely to act as a strong resistance. Until the index breaks out of this range, traders are advised to adopt a level-based trading approach and avoid aggressive directional positions.”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).