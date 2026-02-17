Nikkei, Shanghai, Heng Seng to KOSPI: List of global markets that are observing stock market holiday on Tuesday

Stock market holiday: Several major stock exchanges across Asia will be closed for trading on Tuesday, February 17, on account of Lunar New Year or Chinese new year.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will remain closed from February 16 to February 23, with trading set to resume on February 24.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange will conduct a half-day session on February 16 before shutting from February 17 to February 19 and reopening on February 20.

Similarly, the Singapore Exchange will also operate for a half day on February 16 and stay closed on February 17 and February 18.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Stock Exchange is observing an extended holiday from February 15 to February 20 due to calendar adjustments.

In Malaysia, Bursa Malaysia will be shut on February 17 and February 18, with trading scheduled to restart on February 19.

Some regional markets will continue normal operations. The Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Korea Exchange will remain open, whereas the Indonesia Stock Exchange will be closed on February 16 for a national collective leave day and again on February 17 for the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday.

Here's a full list of Asian markets observing holiday due to Lunar New Year -

Exchange Name Closure Dates Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Feb 16 (collective leave), Feb 17 (CNY) Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Feb 16–23 Shenzhen Stock Exchange Feb 16–23 Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) Half-day Feb 16; full Feb 17–19 Bursa Malaysia Feb 17–18 Singapore Exchange (SGX) Half-day Feb 16; full Feb 17–18 Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) Feb 15–20

Asian markets today Asian markets moved cautiously on Tuesday amid thin holiday trading, while oil prices climbed ahead of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran set to begin later in the day in Geneva.

U.S. markets also remained shut on Monday for Presidents’ Day.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.5% and the broader Topix fell 0.2% to 3,779.29. Meanwhile, in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded roughly 0.5% higher.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged down 1 basis point to 4.044% on Tuesday, their lowest level since early December. Japan’s five-year yield also declined by 2 basis points to 1.65%, marking its lowest since February 2. Japan’s economic weakness remained under scrutiny following GDP data released a day earlier that came in far below expectations.

