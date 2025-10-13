FPIs, capex, and earnings will drive markets up in Samvat 2082, says Kotak Mahindra AMC’s Nilesh Shah
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 13 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC, outlines the three main forces for Samvat 2082: Foreign Portfolio Investor flows, private capital expenditure revival, and double-digit earnings growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is a market where exit is easy but entry is tough, says Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra AMC, the fifth-largest mutual fund based on quarterly assets under management (AUM) as of September-end.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story