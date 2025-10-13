Last Samvat wasn’t exactly a blockbuster for the Nifty; it lagged most global markets. What’s your reading for the year ahead, and is India still the go-to investment story?

FPIs selling India aren’t disputing its growth; they’re confident India will contribute to global growth alongside the US and China. Their concern is valuation. FY27 Nifty 50 EPS is expected to be around ₹1,200, with Nifty at 24,000—a Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 20. Sellers believe EPS will continue to grow and, in a few years, reach ₹2,000, but the question is whether the P/E will remain at 20 or drop to 12, as seen in China. If it drops, Nifty could still be 24,000 even after earnings move up—meaning no returns.