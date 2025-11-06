Nilkamal Q2 Results: Profit, revenue grow 18% YoY boosted by B2B, e-comm segments

Nilkamal Limited, a prominent player in the material handling and moulded furniture market, has reported a significant 18% increase in revenue for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026. This growth is attributed to robust performances in both its Business to Business (B2B) and Retail & E-commerce segments, according to an exchange filing.

The company's revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, stood at ₹948 crores, compared to ₹802 crores in the same period last year. The B2B segment alone contributed ₹838 crores, while the Retail segment accounted for ₹110 crores. This marks a notable increase from the previous year's figures of ₹711 crores and ₹91 crores, respectively. Nilkamal's E-commerce business also showed impressive growth, with revenue reaching ₹52.44 crores, a 23% increase from the previous year.

In terms of profitability, Nilkamal's standalone Profit Before Tax (PBT) was reported at ₹43 crores, up from ₹37 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was ₹33 crores, compared to ₹28 crores in the same period last year. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) also saw an increase, with a basic EPS of ₹22 for the quarter, up from ₹19 in the previous year.

Nilkamal's financial performance is underpinned by strategic initiatives in its various business segments. The B2B segment, which includes sales to industrial customers and channel partners, grew by 18% in value and 13% in volume terms. The company's Material Handling Business saw a 20% increase, while the Mattress and Foam Business experienced a substantial 65% growth. This was driven by diverse product offerings, brand engagement initiatives, and an expanded market presence through higher channel partners.

However, the Nilkamal Edge - Institutional furniture business saw a slight decline of 2%, while the furniture trade business grew by 6%.

Consolidated Performance The company's consolidated results, which include the performance of its subsidiaries and joint ventures, also reflected positive growth. The consolidated net sales for the quarter were ₹972 crores, compared to ₹824 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The consolidated PAT stood at ₹34 crores, up from ₹32 crores in the previous year.

The subsidiaries in Sri Lanka and the joint venture Cambro Nilkamal Private Limited contributed to this growth, with the latter showing an uptrend in revenue due to an expanded range of product offerings.

Capital expenditure for the quarter was ₹42 crores, down from ₹99 crores in the same period last year. For the first half of the fiscal year, total capital expenditure was ₹78 crores, compared to ₹171 crores in the previous year. The company's net borrowing as of September 30, 2025, stood at ₹376 crores, up from ₹305 crores a year earlier.

