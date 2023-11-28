Nine BSE SmallCap stocks priced under ₹100 gained between 135% and 605% in a year
Nine small-cap stocks, which were trading between ₹5 and 15 apiece a year ago, have zoomed tremendously to trade between ₹30 and 65 apiece currently.
Indian small-cap stocks have taken the investing world by storm this year, commanding attention with their remarkable rally. These stocks have been in the headlines throughout this year for achieving record highs, hitting upper circuit limits for consecutive trading sessions, and crossing significant market capitalisation.
