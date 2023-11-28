Nine BSE SmallCap stocks priced under 100 gained between 135% and 605% in a year

Indian small-cap stocks have taken the investing world by storm this year, commanding attention with their remarkable rally. These stocks have been in the headlines throughout this year for achieving record highs, hitting upper circuit limits for consecutive trading sessions, and crossing significant market capitalisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The substantial uptick in small-cap stocks has been driven by a surge in retail investing, enabling these smaller stocks to outperform their larger counterparts. Investors are drawn to the allure of comparatively lower prices offered by small-cap stocks, resulting in remarkable rallies within a short timeframe.

Furthermore, the fundamental aspects have also played a pivotal role in certain stocks amidst this retail surge. The BSE SmallCap index this year so far has rallied 37.61%, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 by a wide margin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With their sustained robust performance, it is increasingly crucial for investors to meticulously assess and contemplate the potential benefits of diversifying their portfolios with these burgeoning small-cap stocks.

Wealth Creators Amid this bullish trend, nine small-cap stocks, which were trading between ₹5 and 15 apiece a year ago, have zoomed tremendously to trade between ₹30 and 65 apiece currently. Among these, Lloyds Enterprises stands out, witnessing an exceptional 605% surge over the past year, with the shares rising from ₹5.13 to ₹36.20 apiece.

Suzlon Energy shares followed suit as they rallied 413.9% in a year, spiking from ₹7.90 apiece to ₹40.60. The stock began its one-way rally in April, consistently closing each subsequent month with positive returns until September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among these months, May was the standout performer with a remarkable rally of 41.6%, followed by June with a return of 30%. This sharp uptick in shares was attributed to the company's strong order wins and strong financial performance. Taking the stock's current market price of ₹40.60 apiece into consideration, the stock is trading at a 12-year high.

Next up, Lloyds Engineering Works (formerly Lloyds Steels Industries) witnessed an astounding surge in its stock price, soaring from ₹12.85 apiece a year ago to the current market price of ₹46.95 per share, resulting in a stellar rally of 265%.

Following a period of lackluster performance in CY18 and CY19, the company's shares made a remarkable comeback in CY20, ending the year with an impressive 104% return. The subsequent year witnessed an extraordinary rally of 1920%, and in the ongoing year, the shares have already surged by nearly 191%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, a leading sugar and ethanol manufacturer, posted strong gains of nearly 183%, rising from ₹11.30 to ₹32 apiece. Orient Green Power also rewarded shareholders handsomely, rallying from ₹8.45 to ₹23.15, marking a splendid gain of 174%.

In the civil engineering and construction sector, Patel Engineering and B L Kashyap & Sons delivered impressive returns. Patel Engineering shares surged over 143% in the last year, riding on robust order acquisitions. Starting at ₹20.80 a year ago, the stock skyrocketed 143% to the current level of ₹50.45.

B L Kashyap & Sons also saw its shares rise 136% in the last one-year time frame. Looking at the long-term performance, the stock generated a multi-bagger return of 805% over the last three years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a similar vein, shares of Paramount Communications, part of the Paramount Cables Group, one of India’s leading wire and cable manufacturing companies, skyrocketed 172.50% in the last year to ₹65.40. Over the last three years, the shares delivered even more substantial returns of 900%. Other notable stocks, SEPC and Welspun Specialty Solutions, also witnessed impressive jumps of 140% each.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

