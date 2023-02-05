Nine of top 10 firms add ₹1.88 lakh cr in m-cap; ITC biggest winner
Barring Reliance Industries Limited, rest nine firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the gainers from the top-10 list.
The market valuation of nine of the 10 most valued companies stood at ₹1.88 lakh crore last week, with ITC emerging as the biggest gainer. The combined market valuation gain of the nine firms was at ₹1,88,366.69 crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×