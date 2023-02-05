The market valuation of nine of the 10 most valued companies stood at ₹1.88 lakh crore last week, with ITC emerging as the biggest gainer. The combined market valuation gain of the nine firms was at ₹1,88,366.69 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,510.98 points or 2.54 per cent last week.

Barring Reliance Industries Limited, rest nine firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the gainers from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of ITC rallied ₹43,321.81 crore to reach ₹4,72,353.27 crore. Infosys added ₹34,043.38 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,72,935.25 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation jumped ₹32,239.66 crore to ₹6,02,749 crore and that of TCS zoomed ₹26,143.92 crore to ₹12,74,026.80 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank advanced ₹23,900.84 crore to ₹9,25,188.45 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹10,432.23 crore to ₹4,42,015.45 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever went up by ₹7,988.61 crore to ₹6,21,678.35 crore and that of HDFC gained ₹6,503.28 crore to ₹4,92,313.07 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap climbed ₹3,792.96 crore to ₹4,85,900.49 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by ₹5,885.97 crore to ₹15,75,715.14 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, ITC and Bharti Airtel.