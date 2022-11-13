Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms add ₹2.12 lakh cr; HDFC Bank highest gainer1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 12:56 PM IST
From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard.
The market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms together added over ₹2.12 lakh crore last week. From these firms, HDFC Bank and TCS emerged as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.