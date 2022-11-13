Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms add 2.12 lakh cr; HDFC Bank highest gainer

The market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms together added over 2.12 lakh crore last week. From these firms, HDFC Bank and TCS emerged as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.

On Tuesday, the stock markets were closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti. From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard.

The top 9 firms added a total of 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week.

Among the winners, HDFC Bank added 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to 8,97,980.25 crore.

Also Read: Investors wealth rises over 2.97 lakh cr in 1 day as Sensex soars 1,100 pts. What's ahead?

Tata Consultancy Services' valuation jumped 36,517.34 crore to reach 12,13,378.03 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC advanced 29,422.52 crore to 4,81,818.83 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed 26,317.30 crore to 17,80,206.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys rose by 23,626.96 crore to 6,60,650.10 crore and Adani Enterprises surged by 20,103.92 crore to 4,56,992.25 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

State Bank of India's valuation increased by 6,559.59 crore to 5,36,458.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced by 5,591.05 crore to 4,59,773.28 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank moved up by 877.56 crore to 6,32,192.05 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by 3,912.07 crore to 5,88,220.17 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout