The market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms together added over ₹2.12 lakh crore last week. From these firms, HDFC Bank and TCS emerged as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.

On Tuesday, the stock markets were closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti. From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard.

The top 9 firms added a total of ₹2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week.

Among the winners, HDFC Bank added ₹63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to ₹8,97,980.25 crore.

Also Read: Investors wealth rises over ₹2.97 lakh cr in 1 day as Sensex soars 1,100 pts. What's ahead?

Tata Consultancy Services' valuation jumped ₹36,517.34 crore to reach ₹12,13,378.03 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC advanced ₹29,422.52 crore to ₹4,81,818.83 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed ₹26,317.30 crore to ₹17,80,206.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys rose by ₹23,626.96 crore to ₹6,60,650.10 crore and Adani Enterprises surged by ₹20,103.92 crore to ₹4,56,992.25 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation increased by ₹6,559.59 crore to ₹5,36,458.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced by ₹5,591.05 crore to ₹4,59,773.28 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank moved up by ₹877.56 crore to ₹6,32,192.05 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by ₹3,912.07 crore to ₹5,88,220.17 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

(With inputs from PTI)