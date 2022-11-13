Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms add 2.12 lakh cr; HDFC Bank highest gainer

Market cap of 9 of top-10 firms add 2.12 lakh cr; HDFC Bank highest gainer

1 min read . 12:56 PM ISTPTI
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard.

The market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms together added over 2.12 lakh crore last week. From these firms, HDFC Bank and TCS emerged as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.

The market valuation of nine of the top 10 most valued firms together added over 2.12 lakh crore last week. From these firms, HDFC Bank and TCS emerged as the lead gainers. Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 844.68 points or 1.38 per cent.

On Tuesday, the stock markets were closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti. From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard.

On Tuesday, the stock markets were closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti. From the top-10 pack, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) was the only laggard.

The top 9 firms added a total of 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week.

The top 9 firms added a total of 2,12,478.82 crore to their market valuation last week.

Among the winners, HDFC Bank added 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to 8,97,980.25 crore.

Among the winners, HDFC Bank added 63,462.58 crore, taking its valuation to 8,97,980.25 crore.

Also Read: Investors wealth rises over 2.97 lakh cr in 1 day as Sensex soars 1,100 pts. What's ahead?

Also Read: Investors wealth rises over 2.97 lakh cr in 1 day as Sensex soars 1,100 pts. What's ahead?

Tata Consultancy Services' valuation jumped 36,517.34 crore to reach 12,13,378.03 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' valuation jumped 36,517.34 crore to reach 12,13,378.03 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC advanced 29,422.52 crore to 4,81,818.83 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed 26,317.30 crore to 17,80,206.22 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC advanced 29,422.52 crore to 4,81,818.83 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed 26,317.30 crore to 17,80,206.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys rose by 23,626.96 crore to 6,60,650.10 crore and Adani Enterprises surged by 20,103.92 crore to 4,56,992.25 crore.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys rose by 23,626.96 crore to 6,60,650.10 crore and Adani Enterprises surged by 20,103.92 crore to 4,56,992.25 crore.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

State Bank of India's valuation increased by 6,559.59 crore to 5,36,458.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced by 5,591.05 crore to 4,59,773.28 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation increased by 6,559.59 crore to 5,36,458.41 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced by 5,591.05 crore to 4,59,773.28 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank moved up by 877.56 crore to 6,32,192.05 crore.

The m-cap of ICICI Bank moved up by 877.56 crore to 6,32,192.05 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by 3,912.07 crore to 5,88,220.17 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever declined by 3,912.07 crore to 5,88,220.17 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, Reliance Industries emerged as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP